A former Mosheim man who caused a vehicle crash in Georgia that killed two people during a 2016 police pursuit was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Larry Edward Thomas, 54, formerly of Bewley Road, was convicted in May by a Gwinnett County jury of murder, first-degree homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, serious injury by vehicle, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of drugs.
Thomas was given a life sentence “plus life” to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to court documents.
On the night of Jan. 28, 2016, Thomas was driving a car involved in the fatal crash in Gwinnett County, according to arrest warrants filed by police there.
Thomas was driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan that collided with a Mercedes sedan as the Ford was being pursued by a Johns Creek Police Department officer from neighboring Fulton County.
Killed were the driver and passenger in the Mercedes, 77-year-old Kryzysztof Krawczynski and 78-year-old Elzbieta Gurtler-Krawczynska, both of Norcross, Georgia.
Late that night, a Johns Creek police officer spotted the car driven by Thomas with a burned-out tag light. Johns Creek is a suburb of Atlanta.
The Johns Creek officer attempted to pull the car over for a traffic violation. Police reports said that Thomas appeared to stop, but then suddenly accelerated, reaching speeds up to 83 mph. A 4-mile pursuit that began in Fulton County crossed the Gwinnett County line.
The two-minute pursuit ended when the Ford collided with the Mercedes at an intersection, killing Krawczynski and Gurtler-Krawczynska, who were married and both retired researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The couple were returning home from a dinner celebrating Gurtler-Krawczynska’s 78th birthday. They were buried in their native country, Poland.
Thomas and his son, passenger Jesse Cole Thomas, were both injured and treated at a hospital before charges against them were filed.
At a hearing after the Thomases’ arrest, a Johns Creek police officer told a judge that Larry Thomas appeared to be high on cocaine.
Police found a variety of drugs inside Thomas’ car, including 170 grams of methamphetamine, LSD and heroin, along with a firearm.
Larry Thomas was charged in Georgia with six counts of felony murder, with each count predicated on a different underlying crime. He was also charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; trafficking in methamphetamine; trafficking in morphine, opium or heroin; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Thomas was sentenced in September 2019 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a 200-month prison term on convictions of methamphetamine possession and firearms-related offenses committed in Greene County in 2015.
The federal court sentence was merged into the life prison sentence imposed in Georgia.
Thomas was free on bond in January 2016 while awaiting resolution of the 2015 Greene County case.
The case of Jesse Cole Thomas, 24, was resolved by pleas to drug-related offenses in 2017 and 2018 in Georgia and federal court. Jesse Thomas is serving time in a federal facility for convictions related to the crash.