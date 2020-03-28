A man parked Thursday night near the Greeneville Municipal Airport who attempted to flee on foot from sheriff’s deputies was charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses.
Michael James McCraw, 34, of 420 Old Cemetery Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
McCraw was also served an active violation of probation warrant and a capias bench warrant from Greene County Criminal Court for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday while on patrol on Whitehouse Road, the brake lights of a car were seen on the old airport access road. A patrol car spotlight was shined on the car and a man later identified as McCraw was seen getting out of the car and running through a crack in a gate onto airport property, the report said.
Deputies found a hat on the ground while pursuing McCraw. Next to the hat was a plastic bag containing about 3.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
McCraw was told to stop but continued running. A K-9 unit was called in after movements were heard in nearby woods. When deputies got close to McCraw, he began running again and allegedly ignored commands to stop, the report said.
McCraw was located nearby by K-9 Loki hiding in a brush-covered area on Greeneville Municipal Airport property.
The K-9 effected the arrest of McCraw “by biting his buttocks,” the report said.
A records check showed McCraw’s driver’s license was revoked in 2011 in connection with a driving under the influence conviction.
A pill fob found on McCraw contained several small plastic bags and a glass pipe was found in grass next to the driver’s side of his car. Found in the car was a box that held 39 plastic bags, four digital scales, a “measurement device,” rolling papers and a glass pipe.
McCraw was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.