Clyde J. Russell, 38, of 178 McAmis Road, was charged about 9:15 p.m Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle at a sobriety checkpoint in the 11000 block of Baileyton Road.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were conducting the checkpoint when Russell drove off the road into a driveway, narrowly missing a child and his father, Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report.
The vehicle driven by Russell continued into a ditch and struck a tree.
Russell allegedly told deputies he took Suboxone before driving. He did poorly on field sobriety tests.
Russell was held on bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.