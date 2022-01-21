A man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Thursday the 1300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The victim is identified by Greeneville police as Billy N. Brooks.
Brooks was crossing East Andrew Johnson Highway near the Burger King restaurant when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by David A. Reel. Police found Brooks “incapacitated in the highway,” Officer Hal Adair said in a report.
Brooks was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Brooks failed to yield the right of way in the roadway, the report said. The road surface was slippery.
No charges were filed against Reel, who was not injured.