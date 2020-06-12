A Greene County Detention center inmate who guards found hanging in his cell Sunday night died Monday at Johnson City Medical Center. Scottie Anthony Hill, 36, of Washington County, was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after he had hung himself, authorities said.
Corrections officers discovered Hill and began CPR.
“Deputies provided treatment until paramedics arrived. Mr. Hill was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said.
Hill was a 2002 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School.
The incident remains under investigation by the TBI. No further details were released.
Hill’s obituary was published in Thursday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.