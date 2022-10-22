Fire claimed the life of a 76-year-old man early Saturday, according to a news release from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
The victim is identified as Edward Viscardi.
County 911 Dispatch received a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday about a fire in a house at 65 Doc Hawkins Road.
“The caller was awakened by the smoke alarm going off and indicated that she had made it out of the residence but one person was still inside,” according to the release.
Volunteer firefighters from the United, Newmansville, Fall Branch and Tusculum departments responded, along with the Greeneville Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and found the body of Viscardi near an exit of the home, the release said.
An initial call to county 911 Dispatch indicated fire started in the attic.
Investigators with the Bomb and Arson Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a fire and arson investigator from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department continued an investigation Saturday morning into the fire cause.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time,” the release said.
An autopsy on the victim will be conducted at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Doc Hawkins Road is located between Old Baileyton Road and Doty Chapel Road.