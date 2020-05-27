A Jonesborough man died late Monday night during an officer-involved shooting incident on Polo Lane, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said.
First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin requested the TBI investigate the circumstances that led to the Washington County officer-involved shooting.
￼Preliminary information released by the TBI says that just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man threatening to harm himself and a relative at a home in the 100 block of Polo Lane in Jonesborough.
Washington County deputies responded and encountered 44-year-old Gary P. Dorton on the front porch, a TBI news release said.
Dorton was armed with a large knife. Deputies asked Dorton to drop the knife, but he would not comply.
“At some point during the confrontation, Dorton charged one of the deputies, resulting in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking him. Dorton still refused to drop the knife and attempted to cut himself,” the news release said.
Deputies deployed a Taser to subdue Dorton. First responders administered CPR immediately, but Dorton died at the scene, the release said.
The investigation remains “active and ongoing.”
TBI agents “continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general throughout the process for his consideration and review,” the release said.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in officer-involved shooting incidents.