The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Greenevile man died early Saturday in a one-car crash in the 5800 block of Asheville Highway.
James. S. Bacon Jr., 47, was southbound about 1:50 a.m. Saturday on the Asheville Highway at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving, causing the car to begin to skid sideways as it came over a hill crest, Trooper Ethan Shults said in a report.
The car skidded off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree with the passenger side front fender.
Bacon was not wearing a seat belt, although the outcome of the crash would not have been different if he had been, the report said.
Alcohol use may have been a factor in the crash, and toxicology tests were ordered.
The speed limit on the section of Asheville Highway where the crash occurred is 55 mph, the report said.
First responders on scene included Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and volunteer firefighters.