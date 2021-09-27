Arthur Smith of Maynardville was arrested at Lee’s Food Mart in Greeneville after he allegedly demanded food and threatened customers inside the store on Sunday morning.
According to the report by Greeneville police, who were called to respond to a disturbance, Smith allegedly entered the store with a lasso and dressed as a cowboy and demanded food from the cashier before “telling everyone he was going to kill them” as he walked out of the store.
Officer Jordan Williams wrote in the report that Smith was “very hateful” but that Smith said he did not do anything wrong and that he was just hungry. Smith told Williams he had been dropped off by a Greyhound bus and walked to Lee’s from the interstate.
Williams found Smith to be wanted in Ohio for armed rape and arrested him on behalf of Monroe, Ohio police. Smith will be extradited to Ohio.