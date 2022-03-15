A man who allegedly intentionally drove his truck into a tree Sunday, injuring the passenger, was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence.
Seth A. Cordwell, 25, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
Cordwell and a passenger were in an argument at the Kinser Park Lane boat dock that “continued into the truck,” A THP preliminary report said.
The passenger attempted to get out of the truck “and that is when the driver drove the truck into a tree, violently striking the tree with the passenger side open door,” the report said.
The door slammed shut on impact, breaking the 21-year-old passenger’s leg. Cordwell allegedly left the passenger in the woods and drove home.
The passenger was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS at the scene and flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
Cordwell, who listed a Links Mill Road address at a November 2020 court appearance, was arraigned Monday in General Sessions Court. A June 1 preliminary hearing was scheduled. Cordwell is free on bond.