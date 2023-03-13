A man charged with multiple offenses in June 2022 in Greene County after allegedly firing a gun in a parking lot and fleeing sheriff’s deputies entered a guilty plea last week in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a firearm possession count.
Quinton Britton-Rowell, 27, who was previously convicted of a domestic violence offense, knowingly possessed a firearm “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce,” according to a court filing.
A July 6 sentencing date for Rowell was set by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.
Maximum punishment for the offense is a prison term of up to 10 years, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release, according to court documents.
Other charges are pending against Britton-Rowell in Greene County Criminal Court, including robbery, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest.
Rowell’s case has been continued several times in Greene County Criminal Court. He is scheduled for a March 31 arraignment on the charges relating to the June 2022 incident.
Rowell listed a Frank Roberts Road address at the time of his arrest. On June 3, 2022, deputies were called to a Mays Street apartment in connection with “a family domestic situation,” according to the plea agreement in federal court.
Britton-Rowell allegedly stole a firearm from the alleged victim during a physical altercation outside the apartment and placed the gun in his sport utility vehicle, a deputy’s report states.
A traffic stop was attempted. Britton-Rowell put the SUV he was driving in reverse and backed out of the apartment complex parking lot at a high rate of speed. Deputies were told he had a loaded .40-caliber handgun.
Another deputy spotted the SUV and a pursuit began on Jones Bridge Road that was terminated on Greystone Road.
The alleged victim told deputies she learned that Britton-Rowell earlier drove to where a relative works in Greeneville “and fired an unknown amount of rounds in the parking lot at, or near (the relative),” the report said.
After deputies left the Mays Street address, they were called to a disturbance on Frank Roberts Road in Afton. Britton-Rowell called the alleged victim. The call was placed on speaker phone, and deputies heard Britton-Rowell allegedly make threats about harming her.
A traffic stop was attempted a short time later on a vehicle driven by Britton-Rowell. It was disabled by stop strips and came to a stop in the 600 block of Frank Roberts Road.
When Britton-Rowell was taken into custody, he had a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun owned by the alleged victim. Two spent shell casings were also found from rounds allegedly fired in Greeneville, the report said.
In December 2022, deputies were called to a neighbor dispute at the Mays Street address.
A records check of Britton-Rowell found he was wanted by the U.S. Marine Corps. The warrant was confirmed and he was taken into custody.
Britton-Rowell entered a plea in January 2016 in Greene County Criminal Court to negligent homicide in connection with an October 2013 truck crash on Greystone Road that killed his father, Alex Rowell. He had been charged with vehicular homicide. A trial in September 2016 ended in a hung jury.
Britton-Rowell was sentenced to judicial diversion by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and placed on probation for one year.
Britton-Rowell completed Marine Corps basic training in October 2013 and was about to be deployed overseas when the Greene County crash occurred.
Britton-Rowell remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing on the federal firearm count.