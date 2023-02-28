A Mosheim man involved in a police pursuit in 2021 resulting in a two-vehicle crash that killed a Greene County woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday to vehicular homicide in Washington County Criminal Court.
Christian James Morrow, 23, was sentenced by Judge Stacy L. Street to a six-year prison term at 30% release eligibility, according to court officials. Morrow was given credit for time served.
The crash in Johnson City that caused the death of 22-year-old Anna Pearson, of Afton, happened early on the morning of Dec. 4, 2021.
Two other counts charging Morrow with vehicular homicide-driver intoxication and evading arrest-risk of death or injury were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Charges in Greene County relating to the pursuit are pending. The high-speed pursuit that ended with the deadly crash in Johnson City began in Greene County. It started late on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, in Tusculum.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash in Washington County.
Pearson suffered fatal injuries when the car she was driving was struck from behind by the car driven by Morrow on West Market Street in Johnson City.
Tusculum police attempted a traffic stop on Morrow on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Morrow was paced by radar driving at 104 mph in a car without a registration tag. He did not pull over when a traffic stop was attempted, according to an arrest warrant signed by Officer Jason Weems.
“Due to the speed and the driver’s action it was reckless and that the driver’s conduct placed or may place another driver in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” a Tusculum police reckless endangerment warrant states.
Morrow was followed by Weems and another Tusculum patrol vehicle driven by police Chief Danny Greene into Washington County.
As the pursuit continued into Washington County, the Volvo sedan driven by Morrow turned onto Main Street in Jonesborough and then back onto U.S. 11E.
Once in Johnson City, Morrow “attempted to pass cars on the left and struck a concrete curb divider, violently striking another vehicle causing a death and drove away from the impact behind a building where he was taken into custody,” an evading arrest warrant states.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street in Johnson City “in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” a Tusculum police report by Greene states.
The left front of Morrow’s car struck the curb, causing the back section to rise up. It missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking (the Pearson) vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Morrow’s damaged car continued across four lanes of traffic before coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow tried to run away but was taken into custody. He suffered injuries in the crash and was treated at Johnson City Medical Center before being arrested.
Greene and Weems, a part-time Tusculum officer, were involved in the pursuit. The police chief has said that Greene County 911 was contacted by radio while the pursuit was in progress and a dispatcher notified authorities in Washington County and Jonesborough that Tusculum officers were inbound.
The THP arrived and conducted the investigation after the crash in Johnson City. A completed investigation was presented in 2022 to the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
A Washington County Grand Jury handed up a true bill in a presentment filed in July 2022.
Morrow was charged in Washington County with two counts of vehicular homicide: vehicular homicide-intoxication and vehicular homicide-reckless conduct, in addition to evading arrest.
The Washington County Criminal Court presentment states that between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2021, Morrow committed vehicular homicide “by recklessly operating a motor vehicle” while “under the influence of an intoxicant,” resulting in the crash that took Pearson’s life.
The presentment for vehicular homicide-reckless conduct states that in the same time frame, Morrow “did unlawfully, recklessly kill Anna Pearson by recklessly operating a motor vehicle in a manner creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury” and that her death “was a proximate result of said conduct.”
The presentment for felony evading arrest-risk of death states that Morrow committed the offense by “intentionally fleeing” from the Tusculum police officers “after having received a signal from (Weems) to bring the vehicle to a stop.”
During the attempt to elude police, Morrow “did create a risk of death or injury to innocent bystanders, pursuing law enforcement officers, and other third parties,” a presentment states.
Morrow was charged in December 2021 by Tusculum police with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
A jury trial on the Greene County charges is scheduled for May 10 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Greene said Tuesday he hopes the vehicular homicide plea and prison sentence brings some closure to the victim’s family. Morrow “was making really bad decisions that night and it cost (Pearson) her life,” he said.
Morrow was involved in another high-speed pursuit involving law enforcement in December 2020 that resulted in charges of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Morrow did not pull over during an attempted traffic stop by Greene County sheriff’s deputies on Blue Springs Parkway. He allegedly drove through several stop signs at a high rate of speed, crossing the road center line and failing to yield the right of way to other traffic, a deputy’s report states.
The pursuit was discontinued. Morrow was located a short time later hiding in a closet in the Glendale Road home where he lived. That case was bound over to a Greene County grand jury in January 2022.
Morrow was represented by a public defender on the charges filed in Washington County and on the pending Greene County charges.