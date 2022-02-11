A Greene County man entered a guilty plea this week in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Tyler Warren Nunley, 24, of Ottway Road, will be sentenced July 11 by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on the felony count.
A plea agreement reached with the U.S. Attorney’s office states that Nunley will receive a minimum 10-year prison senrtence, a $10,000 fine and a period of supervised release of at least five years upon release.
The charge stems from an arrest on July 14, 2019, in Greeneville.
In exchange for the guilty plea Monday to the methamphetamine distribution charge, prosecutors agreed to dismiss at sentencing three other charges filed against Nunley in July and August 2019: knowingly possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of knowingly distributing at least five grams or more of methamphetamine.
On July 14, 2019, Greeneville police responded to a tip about possible drug-related activity in a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Nunley appeared “visibly distressed” after a woman answered the door. He was asked to step outside, according to the plea document.
A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found in Nunley’s back pocket. Burnt marijuana was smelled coming from the motel room. Drug paraphernalia was visible on the nightstand.
Police searched the room and found about 3.5 ounces of meth. Also found was about seven ounces of of marijuana, along with digital scales and a Hi-Point pistol.
“Nunley ultimately admitted the drugs were his and that he both used and sold the drugs,” the plea agreement states.
Nunley was charged with drug possession and firearms-related offenses and released on bond.
After the arrest, the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and Greeneville police began an investigation into drug trafficking activity by Nunley. On Aug. 13, 2019, a confidential informant purchased about two ounces of meth from Nunley, the plea agreement states.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Nunley was arrested in Marshall, North Carolina, following a vehicle crash. Nunley was in possession of meth and a firearm.
On Aug. 19, 2019, a confidential informant purchased about six grams of meth from Nunley, the plea agreement states.
In June 2021, Nunley was charged by sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession and evading arrest following a pursuit involving a motorcycle on Horse Creek Park Road.
Nunley’s arrest led to the discovery of a trove of stolen property. Items recovered by deputies include a camping trailer, a laptop computer, a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, two box trailers, chain saws, a generator, weed eaters, a pressure washer and numerous power and hand tools.
Theft of property charges were filed against Nunley.
The theft charges remain pending in Greene County Criminal Court. A status hearing for the Criminal Court charges against Nunley is scheduled for March 31.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Lampe is prosecuting the federal case. Nunley is represented by Greeneville lawyer Curt Collins.
Nunley remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.