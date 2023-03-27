Billy Joe Gilbert, 50, entered a guilty plea Monday to reckless homicide in Greene County Criminal Court in connection with a February 2022 crash that killed a passenger in the car he was driving.
Gilbert, of 1260 Kingsport Highway, had been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the Feb. 2, 2022, crash that took the life of passenger Felicia Nicole Smith.
Gilbert was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson to a six-year prison term at 30% release eligibility, with the stipulation that he serve at least 150 days before being placed on probation.
Gilbert was permitted to enter a plea to the lesser reckless homicide offense after the victim’s family approved the agreement, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said.
“It was acceptable to her father,” Collins said.
Smith, 34, of Greeneville, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Smith was the front-seat passenger. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
A Greene County Grand Jury issued presentments in November 2022 charging Gilbert with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
On Feb. 2, 2022, Gilbert was southbound in the 800 block of Iron Bridge Road in a Ford Fusion sedan when the car veered off the side of the road as he was attempting to round a curve.
The car struck a rock and earth embankment before veering across the road and striking a utility pole, according to the THP report.
Gilbert suffered injuries in the crash. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued registration and seat belt citations.
Toxicology tests showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamines in Gilbert’s blood, the THP report said.