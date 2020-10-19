A man escaped injury early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the 3100 block of Erwin Highway.
Kaleb P. Coleman, 18 of Camp Creek Road, was northbound when he swerved, causing the 2004 Toyota 4Runner he was driving to crash into a ditch and roll onto its side.
Coleman told sheriff’s deputies he believed something ran across the road about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, causing him to overcorrect in the SUV, which struck the ditch before rolling over.
Coleman was examined by Greene County-Greeneville EMS at the scene and medically cleared, a crash report said.
The crash was caused by “careless erratic driving,” the report said.
No violations were issued.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash scene.