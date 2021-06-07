A disgruntled ex-employee of Bojangles was charged with vandalism by Greeneville police after he allegedly punched out a glass window about 1 p.m Sunday at the restaurant, 3240 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Tyler D. Garrett, of 10546 Asheville Highway, was cited for the misdemeanor offense. He was scheduled to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.
Garrett told police he was fired by the manager and directed to leave.
“He exited the establishment and became angry (and) said he punched the window outside out of anger,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
The window was “spider webbed” and it appeared one of the panes would fall out, the report said.
The manager told officers after Garrett was fired, he left the business and punched the window. The manager wanted to press charges and seeks restitution.
The cost to replace the window is estimated at $700 to $900.