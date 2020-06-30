A 36-year-old Limestone man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center after suffering injuries about 8 a.m. Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Old Snapps Ferry Road near Malone Road.
Ricky Crawford Jr. was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve. The truck ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
Extrication was necessary to free Crawford rom the truck. He was flown to the hospital by Wings Air Rescue.
Crawford’s condition was not available Tuesday morning.