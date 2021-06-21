A man who saw the theft of a catalytic converter in progress just after 5 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Greeneville Square Shopping Center attempted to block the vehicle driven by a suspect until police arrived, Officer Louis Calobrosi said in a report.
The man told police he was eating breakfast in his truck in the shopping center at 835 East Andrew Johnson Highway when he saw a vehicle pull in beside a Kia Forte sedan, across from where he was parked.
A man jumped out of the passenger side with a Sawzall power tool, slid underneath the car and began to cut the catalytic converter away, the report said.
The man tried to block the suspect vehicle with his pickup truck. The female driver maneuvered the vehicle around the truck and the male suspect got back into the passenger seat, “leaving the Sawzall behind and the converter, now partially cut away from the vehicle,” the report said.
Phone photos of the fleeing vehicle were shared with police.
The 2012 Kia Forte appeared to be “abandoned and unregistered,” the report said.
Damage is estimated at $800.