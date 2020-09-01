A Limestone man was charged late Saturday with violation of probation after being discovered naked in a wooded area behind a Mosheim laundromat.
Jamie Ridenour, 34, 218 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, was charged after deputies responded to a call of a naked male digging in the dumpster at the Blue Springs Laundromat, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The deputies were also told that the man had been seen going into the tree line behind the laundromat. After a search of the area, deputies found a man, later identified as Ridneour, curled up wearing no clothes behind some bushes, the report stated.
Ridenour allegedly told the deputies he had been sitting there for approximately two hours waiting on a woman who he said had taken his shorts, according to the report.
He also told the authorities he only went into the dumpster after dark to find some clothes to put on, the report stated.
In a records check, Ridenour was found to have an active violation of probation warrant from Greene County, and was then arrested.