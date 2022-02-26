A thirty-year-old man, Phillip Seay, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in western Greene County.
Greene County 911 received a call of a shooting at a residence on Jeffries Lane at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Greene County Sheriff's Department officers responded to the scene.
Seay was found deceased, while another man with a gunshot wound who was still alive was also discovered at the scene.
The wounded man, not named in the police press release, was transported by Greene County Emergency Medical Services to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.