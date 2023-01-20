Members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders used extrication tools to free a man from an overturned car Thursday afternoon on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Faulkner Road.
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
A man suffered injuries about 1:35 p.m. Thursday when his car went off the side of East Andrew Johnson Highway and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Brian Murphy, 74, was northbound in the 6900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at Faulkner Road. The 2012 Honda Accord driven by Murphy veered off the road into a ditch line and continued in the ditch before hitting an embankment. The car then crossed Faulkner Road and rolled onto its passenger side, the THP report states.
A call to Greene County 911 Dispatch came in as a collision with entrapment. Extrication tools were used to free Murphy from the car. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Murphy’s condition was not available Friday morning.
Murphy was wearing a seat belt.
In addition to the THP, first responders on scene included the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum Police Department, Greeneville-Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County/Johnson City EMS.