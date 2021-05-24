A man who robbed the Intimate Treasures store in Tusculum last year received an effective 16-year sentence Friday in Greene County Criminal Court that includes six years in prison.
Doris Lee Cutshaw, 40, who listed a Telford address at the time of his arrest, entered guilty pleas to robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and auto burglary.
Curshaw was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to six years prison time on the robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping counts, another six years to be served under the supervision of Community Corrections on the aggravated assault and auto burglary convictions, and an additional four years on state probation for the attempted kidnapping offense.
Cutshaw was sentenced at 30 percent release eligibility and given credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution and fined $1,850.
Cutshaw attempted to abduct the clerk and steal her car during the course of the robbery on March 16, 2020, but she fought back, and he was forced to flee on foot with $300 just as law enforcement arrived on scene.
Cutshaw fled behind the store at 4731 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and ran along the treeline to Walmart. Cutshaw used some of the cash taken in the robbery to buy merchandise before being taken into custody, Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said after his arrest.
Cutshaw entered the lingerie store under the pretense of shopping there, but went behind the counter and physically assaulted the clerk, knocking her down, Greene said.
“He threw her to the ground and choked her, and she fought back and got up and gave him the money bag,” Greene said. “He attempted to forcibly remove her from the store but she fought back.”
Cutshaw attempted to steal the clerk’s car but was unable to start it.
As soon as Cutshaw ran outside, the clerk locked the door and called 911. Greene was on scene within one minute, and officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department also quickly arrived at the business.
Cutshaw was not armed but allegedly used physical force during the robbery, Greene said. The clerk was not injured.
Cutshaw has been held in the Greene County Detention Center since the robbery. As part of the plea agreement, the district attorney general’s office amended one charge against Cutshaw from aggravated kidnapping to attempted aggravated kidnapping.