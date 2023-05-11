A Greene County man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 50 years in prison.
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 35, formerly of the Debusk community, was sentenced after entering guilty pleas to “use of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct,” and “being a parent of a minor (and) knowingly permitted such minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Bolyard was sentenced to the 600-month prison term by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.
According to a written plea agreement filed with the court, investigators received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where Bolyard uploaded multiple images and videos to his Google account of child pornography.
“Multiple images and videos were created by Bolyard where he recorded a minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct with (him). Additionally, Bolyard uploaded over a hundred videos and images of child sexual abuse material, unrelated to the minor victim, to his account,” the news release states.
The counts cover alleged activity between October 2020 and February 2021. Bolyard was arrested in March 2021.
“This 50-year prison sentence sends a clear message that preying upon and sexually victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable victims, our children, will not be tolerated. We are grateful for the work of the Homeland Security Investigations-Johnson City Office and the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children Group.” U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III for the Eastern District of Tennessee said in the news release.
HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud said in the release that the 50-year prison term “is a testament to the outstanding collaboration among HSI and our law enforcement partners, including the Knoxville Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
“This investigation into Mr. Bolyard’s criminally abhorrent conduct is a prime example of our commitment to protect the most innocent and vulnerable population from exploitation by predators. No child should ever fall prey to victimization or endure its trauma,” Saoud said.
The criminal indictment came after an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Johnson City Office and Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children Group.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice “to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” according to the release.
Following release from prison, Bolyard will be on supervised release for 10 years. Bolyard will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.
Assistant United States Attorney Meghan L. Gomez represented the government.