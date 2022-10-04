A man who went on a crime spree two years ago was sentenced Sept. 23 in Greene County Criminal Court to an eight-year prison term.
Matthew Tyler McNutt, 26, entered guilty pleas to attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500, theft of property valued at less than $1,000, burglary and two counts of auto burglary.
McNutt entered a plea agreement to the charges. He was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to eight years on the attempted aggravated robbery count and jail terms of shorter length on the other offenses, to run concurrently at 30% release eligibility.
The offenses were committed between June 24 and Aug. 14, 2020.
McNutt was taken into custody on July 10, 2020, after a law enforcement pursuit that ended when a car he was a passenger in crashed into a house off Newport Highway.
A female co-defendant who was driving died earlier this year of unrelated causes.
McNutt’s illegal activity that ended with the car crash began on July 8, 2020, according to police reports.
He and the other suspect committed a knifepoint robbery in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive.
The victim told Greeneville police she was getting into her car when she was approached by a man identified as McNutt “who held a knife low towards her” and kept the driver’s side door open while demanding her purse.
McNutt got the purse from the victim and ran away. The victim was uninjured.
The victim told police that McNutt displayed what appeared to be a kitchen knife. A witness told police he got into a car that left the neighborhood.
Later that day, police received a call about a possibly intoxicated woman driving a car matching the description of the one linked to the armed robbery. It was seen going toward an Arnold Road apartment complex, a Greeneville police report said.
The car was located parked in the complex. A passenger identified as McNutt closed the car door when he saw police and the vehicle began to pull away, with the occupants ignoring commands of police.
“As the vehicle was trying to flee, it hit another unoccupied vehicle that was in the parking lot,” the report said.
The car was driven at a high rate of speed to the back of the apartment complex and then onto the grass behind the apartments before turning onto Arnold Road. The pursuit was terminated soon afterward.
Early on the morning of July 9, 2020, police were called to the Taco Bell restaurant on Asheville Highway about a theft from a vehicle.
A witness saw the woman and McNutt inside the victim’s vehicle. McNutt also entered a truck parked at the restaurant.
Video surveillance footage from the restaurant showed McNutt and the other suspect were wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the Taco Bell thefts.
While patrolling an area of the Tennessee Bypass 70 and Wesley Avenue about an hour later, the car pulled out in front of a Greeneville police patrol vehicle, a report said.
The car matched the description of the one at the scene of the knifepoint armed robbery and subsequent incidents.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated and the car sped away. Police continued a pursuit down Newport Highway.
McNutt was throwing items out of the passenger side of the car during the pursuit, including a gas jug, a table saw and two power saws, a report said.
The car pulled off Newport Highway and was driven around a house before getting back on the road. The car continued outbound on Newport Highway before it veered off the left side of the road, struck several railroad ties and crashed into an unoccupied house.
McNutt and the driver ran away as police approached. Both were apprehended.
McNutt was being held in the Greene County Detention Center on Aug. 14, 2020, when he assaulted another inmate, fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone. The victim required hospital treatment. McNutt admitted committing the assault, a sheriff deputy’s report said.
McNutt entered a guilty plea to the theft of property valued at $1,000 or less charge in connection with an offense committed on June 24, 2020, according to a court filing.
McNutt and the same female co-defendant entered guilty pleas in January 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court to aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 counts, according to court records. He was sentenced to a four-year prison term for those offenses.
McNutt was given credit on Sept. 23 for time served after his 2020 arrest. He remains held in the Greene County Detention Center pending assignment to a state facility.
McNutt listed a Colvert Road address at the time of his 2020 arrest.