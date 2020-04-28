A Rogersville man who allegedly struck two corrections officers in the Greene County Detention Center last week has an appearance scheduled Tuesday in General Sessions Court.
Larry Neal Bass, 34, of Steele Road, was charged April 11 with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
A corrections officer said he responded to a disturbance in a jail unit and was escorting Bass out of the area. Bass allegedly attacked officers and “violently struck (an) officer in the right jaw with a closed fist,” knocking him to the floor, the report said.
The officer regained his footing and used a Taser on Bass, to no apparent effect. Two officers got Bass out of the housing unit into a hallway when Bass allegedly assaulted a second officer, striking him with a closed fist “multiple times in the head and facial area,” a report said.
Backup officers arrived and Bass was restrained and placed in a holding cell.
The two corrections officers were treated in the jail by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, and one was taken to Greenville Community Hospital East for further treatment, the report said.
On April 10, Bass allegedly committed crimes that led to charges later filed that include evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault on an officer and disorderly conduct.
Bass was in the Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway when he allegedly began cursing at customers. Bass was located walking along Asheville Highway and threatened to fight officers if they attempted an arrest him, a Greeneville police report said.
Police used Tasers to subdue Bass, who refused to obey verbal commands and became threatening and verbally abusive, a report said.
Bass took a “fighting stance” and attempted to pull away from officers. Tasers were used multiple times but Bass continued to resist and “swung” at officers, the police report said.
At least one officer was struck by Bass, who was awaiting a court appearance on the charges when he was charged in connection with the assaults on corrections officers.
Bass remains held in the Greene County Detention Center.