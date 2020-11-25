Circumstances surrounding a fire that burned down a house at 162 Pinto Road Tuesday night were included in a sheriff’s department report.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was called in to county 911 Dispatch about 6:30 p.m.Tuesday.
The report said that Jonathan M. Underhill, 52, was painting a back bedroom when he heard a “loud pop” and then saw black smoke.
The fire spread quickly and enveloped the ranch-style brick house.
Another man, Jake R. Stills, of Maryville, was thought to still be inside the house. Underhill told deputies he tried to get Stills out of the house, but was unable to do so.
“The structure was completely engulfed,” Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report.
Underhill gave deputies a different Pinto Road home address.
Stills was located unharmed Wednesday a short distance from the house, a report said.
The fire remains under investigation.
Multiple departments responded to the fire, including the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also called in because of the possibility of a fire fatality.
Also responding were the the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.
The Town of Mosheim Fire Department moved up to the Tusuclum fire station and helped refill air cylinders, said Marty Shelton, Tusculum fire chief and incident commander.
Firefighters were on scene until late Tuesday and were called back about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to Pinto Road when the fire rekindled.