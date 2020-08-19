A man who struck his head on the ground about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Cedar Avenue after allegedly confronting a neighbor with a stick was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
The condition of the man was not immediately available Wednesday.
Deputies arriving on scene found the man unconscious in the road but were later able to speak with him. He “appeared to be conscious but could not state his name or anything,” the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel placed the man in an ambulance and took him to be airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
Deputies spoke with the alleged victim and a relative, who told them the man responsible lives nearby.
The victim told deputies that the neighbor “was yelling at him and harassing him as he walked down the street to his home,” the report said.
The victim told deputies that he went out to the road and asked the suspect to speak with him “to sort issues out.”
The suspect went to his carport “and came back running at the victim with a stick in his hand,” the report said.
The report said that the man “appeared to be coming at the victim in an aggressive manner in an attempt to strike the victim with the stick.”
Security camera footage shows the suspect get close to the victim and attempt to hit the man in the throat or face area.
The victim grabbed the stick and the two men “appeared to lock up together physically,” the report added.
Camera footage shows that the victim attempted to push away, and the neighbor with the stick fell, striking the rear of his head on the ground.
The victim and witness told deputies the suspect was unconscious before deputies arrived. He was found unconscious in the road by deputies arriving in the first block of Cedar Avenue, where the incident occurred.
Deputies advised the victim of court and warrant procedures “due to the suspect being the aggressor and attempting to assault the victim with a stick,” the report said.