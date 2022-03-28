Fire about 11:45 a.m. Sunday damaged a mobile home at 90 Redgate Road.
One man was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to the hospital, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Resident Jeffrey L. Swatzell told sheriff’s deputies that he was awakened by smoke alarms going off. He found resident Billy R. Bishop on the floor near the back door. Swatzell and a neighbor carried Bishop outside, where he was treated by EMS and taken to Greeneville Community Hospital. Bishop’s condition was not available Monday morning.
The fire started in Bishop’s bedroom. The cause remains under investigation. Most of the fire damage was confined to the bedroom area, with smoke damage throughout the mobile home. A family pet was found uninjured hiding under a bed, the report said.
The Mosheim, United and Midway volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire. Also on scene was the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.
The mobile home is valued at $50,000.