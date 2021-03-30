Dustin L. Shelton, 25, of 10550 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Limestone, was issued arrest warrants Monday by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.
Shelton apparently swallowed drugs as deputies attempted to take him into custody and had to be hospitalized.
Deputies responded to a domestic assault call about 3:50 p.m. Monday at the East Andrew Johnson Highway address. An active arrest warrant for Shelton was confirmed before arrival, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
Shelton and another man were sitting in a car when deputies arrived. Shelton got out and began walking away and was told to sit down. Shelton allegedly would not comply with orders to place his hands behind his back and “was redirected to the ground and had to be Tased on three different occasions,” the report said.
After allegedly resisting for several minutes, Shelton was handcuffed. A pat-down search turned up three plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine in one pocket. While a deputy went through another pocket, Shelton “began to tense up and reached into his pocket to remove a brown substance from a glass container,” the report said.
Plastic bags containing drugs were seen in Shelton’s mouth. One was removed.
The other bag remained in Shelton’s mouth.
“He was told several times to remove the bag but he chewed it up and began to shake,” the report said.
Shelton was placed on the ground and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to the scene. A deputy administered the overdose antidote Narcan, but it had no apparent effect, the report said.
Shelton was taken to Johnson City Medical Center by ambulance and his arrest warrants were placed on file.
Shelton’s condition Tuesday morning was not immediately available.
The contents of one of the plastic bags was tested by a 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agent and it was found to contain one gram of methamphetamine, the report said.