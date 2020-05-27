A Greene County man involved in an ATV crash Sunday in Mosheim has died.
Travis L. Tweed passed away in Johnson City Medical Center after being airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to the hospital, authorities said.
A Greene County Sheriff’s Department report said that Tweed was driving the four-wheeler at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday near 60 Beverly Hills Drive when the ATV was in the wreck.
Tweed, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the roadway. The ATV had flipped over a guardrail, a deputy’s report said. The report stated that Tweed was not wearing a helmet.
Arrangements are incomplete.
Further information was not available Wednesday morning.