Greeneville police advised the public to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street Sunday morning while a man remained barricaded inside a house following an alleged domestic incident Saturday. The situation was resolved late Sunday morning when 61-year-old Robert C. Marshall surrendered to police. No injuries were reported.
A man who allegedly assaulted a relative Saturday and then barricaded himself in his house overnight surrendered without incident about noon Sunday to Greeneville police.
No injuries were reported.
Robert C. Marshall, 61, of 219 Sunset Blvd., was charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault.
Police arrived at the Sunset Boulevard address about 8:40 p.m. Saturday. They met the alleged victim outside. She was unharmed.
The alleged victim told police that earlier on Saturday, Marshall “had shoved her and held a gun to his own head and she feared for both of their safety,” an officer’s report said.
Police formed a perimeter around the house and made contact with Marshall by phone. Marshall spoke with an officer “and stated he was in the basement and we needed to leave and then disconnected the line,” the report said.
A gun, later described as a semi-automatic handgun, was seen by the alleged victim in Marshall’s hand at the time he barricaded himself in the basement.
The alleged victim was taken from the scene by a family member.
Police continued to try and make contact with Marshall. Shorty before 4 a.m. Sunday, two police officers attempted a breach of the basement door to check on Marshall’s welfare.
Marshall came out of a bedroom and allegedly pointed a handgun “directly” at the two police officers “while screaming for them to leave,” a report said.
Officers fell back and took cover while attempting to maintain verbal contact with Marshall. The standoff continued until Sunday morning.
“This situation came to a peaceful resolution shortly before noon (Sunday),” police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in a news release.
Marshall was charged with the aggravated assault counts in connection with his contact with the two police officers. He was served the aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault warrants Sunday afternoon.
While Marshall remained barricaded in the house, the Greeneville Police Department advised the public to stay away from the area of Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street.
There was “a significant police presence” in the area until the situation was resolved, Davis said.
Marshall was held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.