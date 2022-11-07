Man In Custody After Fatal Shooting In Telford Nov 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David J. Story Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charges are pending against a Johnson City man in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Rauhof Road in Telford.David J. Story, 42, was taken into custody after Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded early Sunday to a home on Rauhof Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton.A female victim in the residence was pronounced dead at the scene. She had not been identified on Sunday pending notification of relatives.Deputies went to the address after reports of a female being shot. Story was taken into custody without incident following a “brief standoff,” the news release states.Story is held in the Washington County Detention Center. Charges are pending. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Custody David J. Story Criminal Law Crime Deputy Washington County Detention Center Shooting Telford Keith Sexton Rauhof Road Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Halloween Happenings Draws Residents To Downtown Greeneville Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern