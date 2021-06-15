A man injured an officer-involved shooting in December who is awaiting trial was charged early Monday at the Greene County Detention Center with assault.
Mark A. Hanselman, 55, of Vincennes, Indiana, was charged after corrections officers saw him allegedly assault another inmate about 4:50 a.m. Monday in a pod area of the jail, an officer’s report said.
Hanselman has pending charges of aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property valued at less than $1,000. He was indicted in May on the charges by a Greene County Grand Jury.
In the alleged incident Monday morning, corrections officers saw Hanselman strike another inmate in the face before “(he) had time to react,” the report said.
The inmate was offered medical treatment but declined.
Hanselman was wounded by sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 3, 2020, after allegedly breaking into a house on Laughlin Road in Greene County.
Hanselman allegedly broke into the house and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon. He allegedly did not comply and suffered gunshot wounds.
Hanselman was found to have pending charges in Indiana after arrest and also charged with being a fugitive from justice.
A Greene County Criminal Court jury trial for Hanselman is set for Sept. 15, with announcements in the case scheduled for Sept. 1.
Hanselman was to appear for arraignment Monday in General Sessions Court on the assault charge.