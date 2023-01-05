Man Indicted In Shooting Death Of Victim By Ken Little Staff Writer Jan 5, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ronald L. Hale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mosheim man charged in connection with the shooting death of another man in February 2022 was indicted Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge by a Greene County Grand Jury.Ronald Leon Hale, 35, of 100 Jeffries Lane, acted “premeditatedly and intentionally” in the shooting of Philip Seay on Feb. 26, 2022, according to the indictment.Hale allegedly inflicted gunshot wounds on Seay that resulted in his death, the indictment states.Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call early on the morning of Feb. 26 about a possible shooting on Jeffries Lane, off Marvin Road in the northwestern section of the county.Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and found Seay deceased.Seay “suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” a sheriff’s department news release said.Hale was inside the Jeffries Lane home. He had one gunshot wound. Hale was taken by Greeneville-Greene County EMS to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation that led to the murder charge being filed on March 17, 2022, after Hale was released from the hospital.Seay was employed by the Hamblen County Department of Transportation as a mechanic, according to an obituary.Hale is represented by the Greene County Public Defender’s Office. He remains held on $500,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a Jan. 13 arraignment in Criminal Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronald Leon Hale Philip Seay Wound Criminal Law Law Crime Gunshot Shooting Grand Jury Greene County Detention Center Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co. Four Local 'Rising Stars' Featured In 40 Under 40 Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County