A Greeneville man who allegedly started a fire in 2019 at a West Sevier Heights apartment complex was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated arson.
Brian Wesley Manuel, 51, is in custody at the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment.
The Greeneville Fire Department responded to the fire on the night of Nov. 9, 2019. The fire was discovered by an occupant of one of the apartments who saw smoke coming from an air conditioning unit in another of the four units in the complex at 230 W. Sevier Heights, fire officials said at the time.
A man in one of the lower apartments suffered injuries. Firefighters rescued the man through a bedroom window and he was flown by Wings Air Rescue to a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for treatment of his injuries, according to fire officials.
Manuel was also an apartment complex resident.
Firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom area of the unit. Two other apartments sustained smoke damage.
An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Greeneville Police Department and the Greeneville Fire Department began.
During the course of the investigation, “authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set,” according to a TBI news release.
Manuel was arrested Monday. Bond was set at $150,000 pending arraignment May 14 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Manuel was also charged with arson in 2018 for setting a fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2018, in a Wesley Avenue house.
Manuel was living nearby on Wesley Avenue at the time and had just gotten out of jail for criminal trespassing at the property where the fire occurred, a Greeneville police report said.
Police responded to a call of an arson at the residence and found that a fire had been set in the kitchen floor area. The Greeneville Fire Department responded and put out the fire. Family members told officers that Manuel had previously said he would burn the house down, according to a police report.
Manuel entered guilty pleas later in September 2018 to aggravated criminal trespass and vandalism in connection with the 2018 case, according to court records.