A man who allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on another man during a January 2019 home invasion was indicted last week by a Greene County Grand Jury on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
William Nelson Gunter, 61, of White Sands Road, was earlier indicted on counts of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
Gunter remains held in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment Friday in Criminal Court on the attempted murder count. He was indicted on the charge Sept. 1 by the grand jury and served a capias bench warrant on Friday.
The 66-year-old victim suffered numerous stab wounds during the incident at his Briar Patch Lane home. The man suffered serious injuries that required surgery at Johnson City Medical Center, a sheriff’s department detective said after Gunter's arrest.
Gunter has a Jan. 19, 2021, jury trial date set in Greene County Criminal Court, according to court documents.
There are two co-defendants in the case.
William Lance Gunter, 41, is charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 4, 2021, in Criminal Court for a trial date announcement.
Patricia Ann Roberts, 59, is charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Roberts has a trial date of Jan. 19. 2021, set in Greene County Criminal Court.
The Gunters and Roberts lived together at the White Sands Road address.
The victim “suffered multiple knife wounds,” a sheriff’s department news release said.
Investigators say the Gunters stole cash and medications from the victim, who was knocked to the ground during the incident. A phone at the Briar Patch Lane home was broken to prevent occupants from calling for help, reports said.
Roberts allegedly drove the Gunters to and from the Briar Patch Lane house, a report said.
Property reported stolen from the victim was found at the White Sands Road home where the defendants live after the incident.
Also found at the White Sands Road property was a car allegedly stolen earlier in January 2019 from the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Victory Lane just off Asheville Highway. The Chevrolet Aveo is valued at $5,000.