A 49-year-old Limestone man suffered injuries about 8 a.m. Thursday when the Jeep he was driving on Baileyton Road went into a ditch and flipped onto its roof, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Johnny McCamey was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Thursday.
The THP report said McCamey was eastbound on Baileyton Road near the intersection with Kidwell Road when he lost control of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler on a wet road surface. The Jeep “entered a ditch causing the vehicle to flip onto its top,” the report said.