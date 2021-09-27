Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into an apparent shooting that happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Poplar Springs Road.
A caller told 911 Dispatch that a man stopped at his Bright Hope Road house and said he had been shot in the head by a woman who was still in a pickup truck outside. The man got back into the truck and drove away toward Newport Highway.
The truck was located and stopped at the intersection of Burkey and Warrensburg roads, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
The man who said he had been shot while he was driving. He is identified as Anthony E. Southerland, of the Poplar Springs Road address.
“When deputies got him out of the vehicle, he was covered in blood and suffering from an apparent head wound,” the report said.
A female suspect was identified by Southerland, who told deputies she shot him in the head. A gun was found in the truck, but the suspect was not in the vehicle.
Deputies went to the Poplar Springs Road address, but the suspect was not there. A bag containing money and jewelry was found in the driveway.
“A loaded magazine and a box of ammo was also found beside the bag,” the report said.
Deputies then received a call from the 1200 block of Poplar Springs Road about a woman on her front porch who appeared to have been “beaten up,” the report said.
The woman attempted to go into the house when deputies arrived and allegedly ignored multiple commands to stop. A Taser was used to subdue the woman, who was taken back to the address in the 700 block of Poplar Springs Road as an investigation began.
The suspect had a handbag with apparent blood stains on it. A small black handgun holster was inside.
The investigation was turned over to sheriff’s department detectives.
A 43-year-old named suspect was listed Monday as an inmate in the Greene County Detention Center. The alleged offense is categorized in the deputy’s report as an aggravated assault.
Southerland was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Monday morning.