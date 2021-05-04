First responders had to extricate a man from the pickup truck he was driving Tuesday morning on East Church Street after it hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side, trapping him inside.
Stephen D. Mann, 72, was “cut out of the vehicle” and taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center with suspected major injuries, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers wrote in a crash report.
Mann’s condition was not available Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection with Chapel Street, near the Bean Barn restaurant. It took about 15 minutes to free Mann from the 2003 Chevrolet light pickup truck he was driving.
Mann was wearing a safety restraint, the report said.
A witness told police that the eastbound truck apparently struck a concrete embankment and slammed into the end section of the guardrail before flipping on its side.
Rain was falling and the roadway was slippery at the time of the crash. Because of weather conditions Tuesday morning, helicopter transport to Johnson City Medical Center was not available, 911 Dispatch was told.
The section of East Church Street where the crash occurred was shut down for about one hour.
In addition to EMS, also responding was the Greeneville Fire Department, Greeneville Police Department and Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.