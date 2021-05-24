A man creating a disturbance in traffic about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Blue Springs Parkway was charged by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Anthony L. Kesterson, 50, of 380 Fellers Cove, was the subject of calls to the sheriff’s department about a man “jumping in traffic trying to get into people’s cars,” Deputy James Crum said in a report.
Kesterson was located lying on the ground beside the road. He appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, the report said.
Kesterson allegedly resisted being handcuffed and was “drive-stunned” in the right thigh to gain compliance, but kept resisting deputies, the report said.
Kesterson was then pepper-sprayed in the face, enabling him to be handcuffed.
Kesterson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.