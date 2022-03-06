A Rogersville man was killed and two Bulls Gap teenagers injured in a two-vehicle crash about 10:25 a.m. Saturday on Highway 113 near the Bacon Road intersection in Hawkins County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The crash victim is identified as 61-year-old Edward Gregory. A 16-year-old from Bulls Gap driving the other vehicle suffered injuries, as did a 15-year-old passenger, the THP report said.
A trooper narrative said that a Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by the 16-year-old was southbound on Highway 113. A 2004 Toyota Corolla sedan driven by Gregory was northbound when the Corolla crossed into the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision.
Gregory suffered fatal injuries. The juvenile driver was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition and the condition of the passenger were not available Monday.
Both drivers and the passenger injured were wearing seat belts. The investigating trooper said in the report that safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome. The crash remains under investigation.
First responders on scene included the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
Highway 113 in the area of the crash remained closed for about two hours Saturday.