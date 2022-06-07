Tusculum volunteer firefighters assisted Monday afternoon in setting up a landing zone for a Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter following a two-car crash on Rheatown Road that killed one driver and seriously injured the other, who was flown to Johnson City Medical Center.
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
A Greene County man was killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Rheatown Road.
Rufus McAmis, 80, was identified as the victim by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The other driver, 36-year-old April James, of Chuckey, suffered injuries and was airlifted by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. James’ condition was not available Tuesday.
McAmis was driving a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan that crossed the center line of Rheatown Road into the path of an oncoming 2003 Ford Mustang driven by James, resulting in a head-on collision, according to a THP preliminary crash report.
The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. Monday. Both drivers were wearing safety restraints, but the outcome of the crash would not have made a difference if they were not, a trooper's report said.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
No citations were issued. Toxicology test results are pending.