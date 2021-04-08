A man was charged Wednesday afternoon with evading arrest and other offenses after leading sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy vehicle pursuit.
Clifford R. Norton, 31, of 75 Sulphur Springs Loop, was also charged with tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license-7th offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prohibited weapons.
A records check on Norton about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday as he drove on Kiser Boulevard showed he had an active violation of probation warrant, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
A traffic stop was attempted, but Norton allegedly did not respond to patrol car lights and siren and a pursuit that covered about 20 miles began before he stopped, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
Syringes, tubing and other items of drug paraphernalia, along with a large machete, were found in the car.
Norton told deputies that he swallowed a small amount of methamphetamine, but refused medical treatment, the report said.
The records check also showed that Norton has at least six convictions for driving on a revoked license.
Norton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.