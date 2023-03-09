A man who was threatened with blackmail reported Wednesday that he lost $1,000 in an attempt to resolve the situation.
The victim, who is a Greene County Schools substitute teacher, told sheriff’s deputies that he was contacted in November 2022 on a gaming platform app by a person he began to chat with. The victim received a photo on the app containing two images that included a photo of him, along with a photo of a penis, Deputy Sal Mancha said in a report.
The victim told deputies the graphic photo was not of him.
“The person he was chatting with demanded $4,000 be paid to them or the photo would be uploaded to social media,” the report said.
The victim did not send any money. He was later contacted on the app by a person “professing to be a lawyer and offering to help him with this problem,” the report said.
The victim stated he sent $1,000 to the individual using a related app wallet. He took a photo of the transaction and sent it via the app to the individual.
A friend of the victim working in law enforcement traced the individual's internet service provider. It came back to a woman whose address is in Los Angeles.
“The victim stated he was again contacted last week and was asked to send $5,000 this time or the photo would be uploaded to social media. The victim stated he didn't send the money,” the report said.
The victim was advised by deputies “to delete any and all apps associated with this incident.”
He was also advised that if he is contacted again by someone threatening to blackmail him, he should break off all contact and contact law enforcement if necessary.