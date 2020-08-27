A Blue Springs Parkway man was the victim of a phone fraud Tuesday that cost him $2,000, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
The man reported the fraud on Wednesday. He told deputies he received a call Tuesday from a man who identified himself as being with “US Grant services” and told the victim he would receive a grant but first had to pay $2,000.
The victim used an eBay gift card to transfer the money. He was called back on Wednesday and told that “he now needs to pay the taxes on it,” the report said.
The victim suspected he had been swindled and called the sheriff’s department. He had been called from a 202 area code, which covers Washington.