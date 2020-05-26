A motorcyclist was charged about 9:40 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence.
Matthew Ray Elliot, 31, of Rector Drive, Kingsport, was the subject of a call to 911 Dispatch about a possibly intoxicated driver in the parking lot of the Zoomerz market near Interstate 81 Exit 23, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
Elliot was seen driving toward the I-81 on-ramp. He allegedly failed to maintain his lane of travel, crossing over the fog line and driving in the emergency lane before pulling over to the side of the road, the report said.
Flashing patrol car lights were activated and Elliot was detained. Elliot had the smell of alcohol on his breath and told deputies he had two drinks earlier in the day, the report said.
Elliot did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.