Tyler L. Smith, 33, of 100 Holt Court, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Police responded about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Greeneville Light & Power System property at 1100 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
A sport utility vehicle was parked in a back area of the property in a field without permission from the utility, Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
The SUV began moving toward West Andrew Johnson Highway. Patrol car blue lights were turned on and a traffic stop was attempted.
The SUV “took off through the field attempting to evade police” and crossed the road median, allegedly ignoring oncoming traffic before pulling into the Holt Court property, the report said.
Smith was identified as the driver. He ran into a mobile home and locked the door. Smith told police “he was not coming out and he worked for the DEA and FBI,” the report said.
Forced entry was made to the mobile home and Smith was forcibly detained after allegedly trying to strike an officer and continuing to resist. A records check showed Smith has six previous driving on a revoked license convictions. Simith suffered an eye injury during the arrest and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for treatment.
Smith will appear in General Sessions Court on the charges.