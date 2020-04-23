Kenton J. Starnes, of 7575 Kingsport Highway, Afton, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to the Walmart parking on on a report of a man passed out in the car and knocked on the driver’s side window “multiple times” to awaken a man identified as Starnes, Officer Justin House said in a report.
Starnes had difficulty answering questions and appeared disoriented. A metal pipe with drug residue was seen in the drivers-side door of Starnes’ car.
Starnes was unsteady on his feet when asked to get out of the car to perform field sobriety tasks. Starnes did poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, the report said.
Starnes was held on bond pending a first General Sessions Court appearance.