Greeneville police continue an investigation into an aggravated assault incident about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday where a handgun was pointed at a woman.
A Cosby woman told officers that she was a passenger in a car that pulled out of the Quality Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up in back of the car. The driver, of Sevierville, pulled over to let the truck pass, but the truck pulled in behind the car, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
A man in the truck then ran toward the car and as the driver got out, the suspect “tried to get him to fight him,” throwing water and tobacco on the car.
The Sevierville man drove off and the truck followed, blocking the car at the Morgan Road intersection in front of Walmart.
The passenger told police that the suspect got out of the truck with a handgun and pointed it at her head. The suspect drove off when she told him she was calling the police, the report sad.
The victims said that the suspect turned around at the intersection and headed westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The suspect turned onto Serral Drive and the victims lost contact with the truck when it turned onto Old Stage Road.
The suspect was described as a man between 50 and 60 years old with reddish blonde hair, wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt. The victims said the weapon displayed appeared to be a “compact handgun.”
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the truck. A partial tag number was given to police by the victims.