Anthony Lynn Kesterman, 50, was sentenced Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to six years in prison after entering guilty pleas to possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for use of illegal substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kesterman must serve six months in jail, with the remainder of the time on state probation. Kesterman was given credit for time served.
Sentences for each offense are to run concurrently.
Kesterman was renting a house in April 2020 at 1577 Carpenter’s Chapel Road when 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force agents executed a search warrant.
At least 10 people were inside the house when DTF agents and sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve the warrant to complete an ongoing investigation into alleged drug sales there. Several others were taken into custody on active arrest warrants.
The drug charges Kesterman entered guilty pleas to were for amounts of half a gram of meth or less.
Other drug possession charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
After the April 2020 search warrant was served, seven grams of methamphetamine were found in one of Kesterson’s pockets. The meth was in two separate containers inside another container, “packaged for resale,” a report said.
Found in Kesterson’s bedroom were syringes, plastic bags used to package drugs and digital scales.
Kesterman was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. The sentence is at 30 percent release eligibility.
Kesterman was also fined a total of $4,650.